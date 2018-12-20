PM Imran Khan telephones UN chief to raise HR violations in IoK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday telephoned Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres to express deep shock and concern at the grave human rights violations by the occupational forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).
During the conversation, PM Khan also underscored the United Nation's role to end these human rights violations in IoK, a PM Office statement said.
