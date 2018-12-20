close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
Pakistan

APP
December 20, 2018

PM Imran Khan telephones UN chief to raise HR violations in IoK

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday telephoned Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres to express deep shock and concern at the grave human rights violations by the occupational forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

During the conversation, PM Khan also underscored the United Nation's role to end these human rights violations in IoK, a PM Office statement said.

