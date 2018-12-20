Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan, Zero makers

“I would like to say that you are the most giving actor that you are the most giving actor that I have worked with,” read a note posted by Bollywood actress Ansuhka Sharma for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and makers of her upcoming film Zero.



Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film releases on December 21.

“Zero is a beautiful coincidence for me. I realized this very recently and I had to put it out. I started my career with you Shah Rukh and it’s really beautiful that on my 10th anniversary as an actor, we are realizing our fourth film together!” she wrote on Twitter.

“Zero is a labor of love for Anand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Sha Rukh and it is incredible that they have dared to dream, dared to think that they can create something so spectacularly new. It is one of my most challenging roles and thank you Anand L. Rai for believing in me, for letting me create Aafia on screen. “

“She is an embodiment of strength, happiness, resolve and love and I am so proud to present this incredible person to you. I wish this world had more people like Aafia.”

Coming back to our fourth film together Shah Rukh, I would like to say that you are the most giving actor that you are the most giving actor that I have worked with. It is strange and beautiful that I have done some of my most challenging works with you.

"In the journey of our four films, I have seen myself grow and I have seen you being there and showing the same enthusiasm and support for me to shine.

"Lots of love for Zero to you, Anand sir, Katrina and the entire team of Zero who has made a dream turn into a beautiful reality."

Shah Rukh also took to Twitter to respond to Anushka's note.

"My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia & Friend. I am privileged to have worked with u. U make me a better actor. Love u," the megastar wrote.





