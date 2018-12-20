NAB gets six day transit remand of Saad Rafique to attend NA session

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted a six-day transit remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique to allow the PML-N leader to attend the National Assembly's session.



Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam passed the orders on an application, filed by the NAB for the purpose.

Earlier, NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua submitted that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued production orders for MNA Saad Rafique for the current assembly session.

He requested the court to grant transit remand of the MNA for the purpose.

The Speaker had issued production order under Rule 108, which allows the Speaker to summon any member of the assembly, who is in official custody for a session if he deems his presence necessary.

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested by NAB on Dec 11 in Paragon Housing scam and the NAB had obtained their physical remand for investigation till Dec 22. However, now Khawaja Saad Rafique would be produced before the court on Dec 27.APP