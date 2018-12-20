Indian spy Hamid Ansari says, “Don't blame anybody, fault was mine”

NEW DELHI: Pakistan handed over Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari to Indian authorities this week after he served his term in a Pakistani jail over his involvement in anti-state activities and forgery.



Ansari, an Indian national, entered Pakistan without holding valid travel documents in 2012. He was sentenced to three years in prison by a military court in Dec 2015.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC), on Dec 13, ordered the release of Ansari within a month and directed the Ministry of Interior to present a report in this regard within 14 days.

Upon return, Hamid told Indian media that he cannot blame anybody for his ordeal because the fault was his own.

"The mistake was mine. Though my motives were good, I took the wrong step and I have paid the price for it," he told NDTV in an interview.

The Indian spy also thanked to the thousands of people who helped him on both sides of the border.

Ansari also had a word of appreciation for the media.

"I was just an unknown face in Pakistan, but the media pressed for my cause. I am very thankful to the media for this," he said.