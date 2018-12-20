close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
World

AFP
December 20, 2018

US doesn't want to be 'policeman of the Middle East': Trump

World

AFP
Thu, Dec, 18

Washington: The United States does not want to be the "Policeman" of the Middle East," US President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday, defending his controversial decision to pull US forces out of Syria.

"Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight....." he tweeted.

