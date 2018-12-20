Jinnah’s photo put up at Indian jail leaves ruling BJP, Hindu extremists fuming

The photo of the founder of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah put up at an event in India’s Faizabad jail has left ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu extremist party Vishva Hindu Parishad fuming.

The photo was put up at the event on Wednesday. The event was held to mark the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan and was organized by Communist leader Surya Kant Pandey.

The event was attended by former Uttar Pradesh governor Ashish Qureshi.

Other photos put up along with Jinnah were those of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Tipu Sultan, Bahadur Shah Zafar and others.

Reacting to the event, VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma termed it a ‘a great crime’, and called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action -- against both the organisers and the prison administration.