Being a Muslim, Naseeruddin Shah is worried for his children in India

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is feared for his children in today’s India, India media reported.



India Today reported that Shah is concerned for his children because he imagines a situation where they may be surrounded by an angry extremists mob and asked: "Are you Hindu or Muslim?"

Naseeruddin Shah said "My children will have no answer at this moment as we chose not to give a religious education to our children."

Referring to the recent violence sparked by the discovery of a cow death, in which a police officer was killed by a mob, he said India has already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance today than that of a police officer.

The Bollywood actor went on to say there is a "poison" that has spread in the Indian society. "It will be very difficult to capture this djinn [genie] back into the bottle."

He added "There is complete impunity for those who take the law into their own hands."

It may be noted here that the India’s Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged cow slaughter, but the policeman's killers remain free.