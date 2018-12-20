IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill during the auction.

Following is the list of Sunrisers Hyderabad complete squad:

1. Jonny Bairstow - Rs 2.2 cr – Wicket-keeper

2. Wriddhiman Saha - Rs 1.2 cr – Wicket-keeper

3. Martin Guptill - Rs 1 crore - Batsman

Retained: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan.