Men, women can’t eat together at functions: Darul Uloom

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a decree on Tuesday declaring eating of men and women together at functions as un-Islamic, Indian media reported.



The seminary also stated that eating food while standing is also not allowed in Islam.

A resident of Deoband, who wished to remain un-identified, had approached Darul Uloom seeking their opinion on the matter.

"I had sought to know from the seminary the proper way, under Islamic rules, of having food at programmes such as wedding functions and other events. I also sought to know if one can have food while standing," he told newspaper.

The clerics in reply to the man’s queries said: Both the acts are forbidden and un-Islamic under the Shariat. "It is 'na-jayaz' (illegitimate) and sin for men and women to have food together at wedding functions or other events."

Eating while standing, the decree added, “will ruin Muslim society. Muslims should avoid such act”.

Supporting the fatwa, Deoband-based Islamic cleric Mufti Athar Qasmi said, "Women eating or taking part at such programms in which strange men are present is not good for women, and it is strongly forbidden and is a sin under Islamic law. Eating while standing also na-jayaz. We appeal all Muslims to follow this fatwa."