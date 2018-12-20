Sonu Nigam clears the air after Pakistan statement

After making headlines, Indian singer Sonu Nigam was caught in a storm with Indian media for expressing his desire to hail from Pakistan, despite it being said ironically.



The 45-year-old playback singer during an interview with Aaj Tak had taken a snide remark at Pakistani singers getting work opportunities in India, saying: “Sometimes, I feel as if it would have been better if I were from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India.”

However, the singer had to soon step forth to clear the earlier issued statement, while expressing his disappointment with journalists for taking things out of context.

“My point about being better off being born in Pakistan was about the music companies in India asking Indian singers to pay 40-50% of their concerts remunerations to them, and only then they'll work with those artistes.. but they don't ask the same from the singers from abroad, namely Pakistan..! This was the important point I made” he stated.

“These guys changed it to 'I would have been better off born in Pakistan I'd have work come my way..’ What do I say. Pathetic,” he added.







