Here’s why Kareena wants Saif Ali Khan to meet Sunny Leone’s husband

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sunny Leone have a lot in common. Apart from being gifted with immense talent and beauty, the two actresses have been blessed with wonderful families. While Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a total favourite of the paparazzi, Sunny Leone’s three adorable munchkins, daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher are also loved by everyone.



However the latter has one more thing to be grateful for in life – a husband who shares all responsibilities of the upbringing of children along with Sunny.

In a conversation with Kareena on her new radio show 'What Women Want', Sunny revealed, “I am very lucky. I have a husband who's extremely hands-on, he does the diapers, food, bath, all that with me.”

And this is exactly what Kareena wants Saif to learn from Sunny’s better half Daniel Weber.

“I definitely think Saif should meet him," she laughed.





On the work front, Sunny is currently rendering responsibilities as the host of the eleventh season of the reality show Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha.

Whereas Kareena is shooting for a commercial for a luggage brand in Cape Town, South Africa.