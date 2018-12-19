Priyanka and Jonas host second wedding reception in Mumbai

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appeared at their wedding reception on Wednesday night in Mumbai after the first at Jodhpur.

The couple was looking adorable as they are made for each other.

Priyanka made a head-turning appearance in a blue lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi - she added such a cool twist to her traditional look by pairing it with a corset-styled choli. Priyanka, who styled her hair in a bun, added just the right amount of glitter to her new-bride look with a heavy necklace and earrings, also from the collections of the same designer.

Nick Jonas was smart and suave in a neat suited look.