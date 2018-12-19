General Raheel says Islamic military alliance not against any state, nation or sect

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) General (retired) Raheel Sharif has brushed aside the impression that IMCTC has been created to take action against any state, nation or a particular sect.



During a meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Riyadh, Gen. Raheel informed that the basic aim of this institution is to counter terrorism and eliminate it, said a press release received here.

Chairman Senate was accompanied by members of the delegation during visit to the IMCTC headquarters.

The delegation was accorded warm welcome by General Raheel Sharif and Deputy Commander General Abdur Rehman.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing about the role and purpose of IMCTC.

Senate Chairman and members of the delegation praised King Suleman Bin Abdul Aziz and Saudi government for eliminating terrorism.

Later, Chairman Senate visited MISK Foundation along with the delegation.

The delegation headed by Chairman Senate includes Senators Ahmed Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Naseebullah Bazai, Fida Muhammad Khan, TalhaMehmood, Dilawar Khan, Khanzada Khan, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, and Additional Secretary Senate Hsfeezullah Sheikh.