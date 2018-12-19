tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A video of a cricket match in India goes viral on social media. This has to be absolutely the funniest cricket video ever.
The video shows a bowler before delivering the ball hits the stumps as soon the batsman at non-striker’s end leaves his crease.
After being given out the batsman went berserk smashing his bat and breaking the chairs in the players’ sitting area.
A video of a cricket match in India goes viral on social media. This has to be absolutely the funniest cricket video ever.
The video shows a bowler before delivering the ball hits the stumps as soon the batsman at non-striker’s end leaves his crease.
After being given out the batsman went berserk smashing his bat and breaking the chairs in the players’ sitting area.