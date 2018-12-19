Woman bringing deaf father to concert is the cutest video you will watch on internet today

A young woman bringing her deaf father to a rock concert in Edmonton, Canada is the cutest video netizens can watch on social media.



According to the video shared by a Twitter user Muhammad Lila, while everyone was looking at the stage, the woman was looking straight at her father knowing he could not hear the music without her support.

“So she sang them to him using sign language,” the video showed.



