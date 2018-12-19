Details of Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' out, who is playing the heroine?

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff has unveiled the first look of the third installment of ‘Baaghi’ franchise after the first two went on to muster immense appraisal from the audience and critics alike.



The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement:

"Baaghi is a series that's really close to my heart. And I can't wait to tell you more about it. Stay tuned..."

Tiger also shared a poster of Baaghi 3 and captioned it as, “And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one’s for you Baaghians."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will hit cinemas on March 6, 2019, revealed Tiger.

While details regarding the film have been unveiled, it is still a secret as to who will play the lead role in the high velocity action-packed flick.

Shraddha Kapoor appeared in the first ever Baaghi movie and Disha Patani went on to achieve critical acclaim in the second installment.