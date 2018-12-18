IPL auction: Chakravarthy, Unadkat emerge most expensive buys at Rs 8.40 crore





NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction was held in Jaipur over a day with a maximum of 70 slots available to be filled, with 50 of those being for Indian players.

Away from Unadkat and Chakravarthy, Sam Curran was the most expensive foreign buy at Rs 7.20 crore to KXIP. KXIP were always going to be the busiest of sides with maximum budget available and 15 slots to fill.

Top names like Cheteshwar Pujara, Brendon McCullum and Alex Hales remained unsold at the IPL auction on Tuesday. After going unsold in the first round, Yuvraj and Guptill went for their base price of Rs 1 crore.

Last year’s most expensive Indian player Jaydev Unadkat was once again snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.40 crore – drop from Rs 11.5 crore the last time around.

Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the biggest surprise from the auction. He had many takers before KXIP made him the joint most expensive buy also at Rs 8.40 crore.

Also earning a big fat pay cheque will be Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dube who was taken by RCB for Rs 5 crore.



