Saif, Kareena plan dazzling birthday for son Taimur Ali Khan

CAPE TOWN: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who are in South Africa, have a plan to celebrate grand birthday party of their beloved charismatic son Taimur Ali Khan.



Earlier this month, the Bollywood's most stylish couple jetted off to Cape Town to make munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's auspicious day more fantastic in the scenic valley of South Africa.

The couple is busy in shooting for a commercial in South Africa and will reportedly extend their stay in Cape Town to make it a work cum leisure holiday as their son will turn 2 on December 20, 2018.



Taimur's father, in an interview, revealed the plan that how they’ll celebrate Taimur’s birthday, saying: "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday."

Last year, the family had celebrated Taimur’s birthday at the Pataudi Palace. Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a birthday party in Mumbai to celebrate Taimur’s birthday and invited star-kids and Taimur’s playschool friends.







