Shehryar Afridi seeks report from IG Islamabad on torture of cameraman

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday took a notice of violence against cameraman in Parliament House and sought report from Inspector General Islamabad.

In as statement issued here, he directed IG Islamabad to investigate the matter and also sought a report from officials of Parliament House.

The minister said those who were involved in this unfortunate incident would be taken to task as per law of the land.

No one would be allowed to act beyond his/her authority, the minister said and added the respect of each and every individual would be ensured in New Pakistan.

He said new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be made in collaboration with Speaker of National Assembly and journalists’ organisations to avoid such incidents in future.

Photo journalist and cameramen were very respectable to us and the incumbent government would ensure smooth functioning in discharging their professional duties, the Minister added.