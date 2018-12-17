close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2018

Information Minister condemns beating of cameraman by Nawaz Sharif’s guards

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

Islamabad: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has condemned beating of a private TV cameraman by the guards of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Parliament House premises.

In a statement, the Information Minister assured that legal action will be taken against the responsible.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif's guards beat cameraman to the ground

Fawad said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believes in freedom of expression and is standing with media workers.

He also lambasted Nawaz Sharif, saying “He (Nawaz Sharif) did not bother to stop even after the cameraman was injured.”

