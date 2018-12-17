Information Minister condemns beating of cameraman by Nawaz Sharif’s guards

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has condemned beating of a private TV cameraman by the guards of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Parliament House premises.
In a statement, the Information Minister assured that legal action will be taken against the responsible.
Fawad said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believes in freedom of expression and is standing with media workers.
He also lambasted Nawaz Sharif, saying “He (Nawaz Sharif) did not bother to stop even after the cameraman was injured.”
