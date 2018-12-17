Star Screen Awards: Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh are Best Actors

The year 2018 have been crazily busy for Bollywood as many small and big screen stars including Sonam-Anand, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatarath got married.

On Sunday, the Star Screen Awards 2018 was held in Mumbai where many B-town stars showed up.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rekha among others attended the function.

The ‘Best Actor’ award went to Ranveer for portraying Delhi sultan Alauddin Khilji in one of the 2018’s biggest hit Padmaavat. Rajkummar too won the award for her performance in horror-comedy Stree. Alia was awarded the ‘Best Actor’ for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

‘Best Actor critic’s choice’ award went to Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao for their stellar performance in Badhaai Ho. Actor Shabana Azmi was awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award while The ‘Best Debut’ was won by Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter and Pataaka actor Radhika Mohan.

‘The Best Director’ award was won by Sriram Raghavan for his hit film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann, Tabu and Radhika Apte while the Best Film (critics) award went to Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s Mulk.

Katrina Kaif, who is now looking forward to the release of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, was awarded the ‘Best Real Star on Social Media’ award.

The complete list of winners is below:



Best Actor- Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Rajkummar Rao (Stree)

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Real Star on Social Media- Katrina Kaif

Best Actor Female (Critics)- Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor Male (Critics)- Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)

Best Film - Stree

Lifetime Achievement Award- Shabana Azmi

Best Actress in a supporting role- Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Debut Actor (Male)- Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak and Beyond The Clouds)

Best Debut Actor (Female)- Radhika Madan (Pataakha)

Best Actor in a supporting role- Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)

Best Female Singer- Harshdeep Kaur (Dilbaro- Raazi)

Best Lyrics- Gulzar (Ae Watan- Raazi)

Best Male Playback Singer- Arijit Singh (Ae Watan- Raazi)

Best Music- Amit Trivedi (Manmarziyaan)

Best Film Writing- Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)

Best Action- Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 2)

Best Director- Sriram Raghavan



Best Film (Critics)- Mulk

Best Debutant Director- Amar Kaushik (Stree)

Best Choreography- Padmaavat

Best Dialogues- Stree

Best Cinematography- Tumbadd

Best Production Design- Amit and Subrato (Raazi)

Best Costume- Padmaavat

Best Sound Design- Madhu (AndhaDhun)