Woman teaches harasser a lesson in Khi's DHA, prompts SSP Suhai Talpur to take notice

KARACHI: A video of a woman putting an alleged harasser to shame for making suggestive statements in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area has gone viral over social media.



The incident that took place on Saturday at DHA’s Khayaban-e- Ittehad ensued when a woman named Hera Mannan, was making her way to her car when a man stopped by and asked her if he can drop her somewhere.

Speaking to local media Hera stated, “I was just about to walk to my car after doing some shopping when a car drove past me and after seeing me, took a U-turn back to where I was standing.”

Mannan, 24, stated that as she was walking towards her vehicle, the harasser, now identified as Nabeel Moosa, slowed down his car and asked, “Hi, can I drop you off somewhere?”

She added, “I said no to this man and was just about to unlock my car and drive home but this man had the audacity to go on and ask me if I could give him my number.”

Mannan then added that she thought of teaching the harasser a lesson and started to reprimand him for his behaviour. However, she added, Moosa did not stop and continued to ask her for her number forcing her to document the entire situation.

Clifton Police Superintendent Suhai Talpur took notice of the matter immediately after the video went viral on social media.

“I never filed a complaint against the harrasser, but the Sindh Police took notice of the video and Moosa was called in for questioning,” she said. “I was asked to come down to the police station to record my statement.”

SSP Suhai said that the police were able to identify and locate the accused after carefully analysing the video posted on Twitter in which the car number was clearly visible.

She stated that a case is registered under Pakistan Penal Code Section 509 (Insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) under which the police were not able to arrest the alleged harasser because it’s a non-cognisable offence and a police warrant for the arrest cannot be issued until the court’s orders.



She also said that a report has been submitted in the city court.

According to her, “It’s a nice step taken by the girl to report this case of harassment and make it viral due to which within six hours, action was taken against the alleged harassers,” she said.

“We encourage more victims of harassment to report such incidents in order to put an end to them,” she urged.