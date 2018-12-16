Outrage after Indian army chief says women are not fit for combat roles

Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat has sparked online outrage after he commented on the combat roles performed by women in the army.



In an interview with News18, General Rawat listed the reasons women are not suitable or fit for combat roles in the army.

He also said that even if he was ready to accept female officers on the frontline, the army was not.

While explaining what the statement, he said that most of the jawans come from villages and may not accept a woman commanding them.

Another reason was that women would feel uncomfortable at the frontline and accuse the jawans of ‘peeping’ at them while they will change clothes. He also said that the woman could also die in the combat roles and India was not ready to see their bodies returning from the war zone.

He added that when women get pregnant, the army will not be able to give them 6 months of maternity leave.



