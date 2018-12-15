Blood of APS children shall continue to shake conscience of entire nation: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that blood of innocent children of APS Peshawar shall continue to shake conscience of entire nation until the monster terrorism together with sponsors and facilitators are completely wiped out from the country.

In his message on the occasion of 4th martyrdom day anniversary of APS Peshawar students and teachers, the PPP Chairman said that the terrorists had made the whole country as well as the world to weep on this day four years ago through their ghastly attack on the innocent children.

“Pakistan and its people continue to grieve and we stand by the bereaved parents and families in solidarity even today,” he added.

Bilawal further said that extremism and terrorism are worst enemies of the state and the people of Pakistan and any overt or covert leniency to them by any individual or groups won’t be tolerated by the nation.

The PPP chief pledged that his Party would continue to lead the resistance against terrorism despite being the worst victim and target of the terrorists adding that his stance against the blood-thirsty beasts have finally been adopted by everyone in the country.

He paid tributes to the victims of APS Peshawar school and urged Party leaders to visit their families to express complete solidarity with them.