Sherry Rehman owes me a big ‘thank you’: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Almost a week after Fawad Chaudhry created a furor on Twitter for his tweet against Senator Sherry Rehman, Information and Broadcasting Minister again again took a swipe at the senior PPP leader.



Taking to Twitter after meeting Yasir Shah, Chaudhry said that the cricketer had never heard of a woman Senator. “Sherry Rehman owes me a big Thank you, after all my tweet introduced her to cricket stars,” he wrote on his Twitter accounts.

He said that he met Shah and congratulated him on his world record of being the fastest to bag 200 Test wickets.

“Met One and only #YasirShah congratulated him on his World record and wished him all the best for upcoming South African tour Yasir actually never heard of a woman senator ⁦@sherryrehman⁩ so she owes me a big ThankYou,afterall my tweet introduced her to Cricket stars;)” he wrote.

Last week, he criticized media for showing a presser of Sherry Rehman, calling her “remnant of past.”

The tweet had sparked angry responses from netizens.

“ “So happy for #YasirShah you made us proud boy, come on Pak media give this legend his due whats the fun in showing a presser of reminants of past like @sherryrehman she has zero contribution to the people or society these people have already hone in the wastebin of the history,” he tweeted on Dec 6.