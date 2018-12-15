Govt to resume gas supply to CNG sector in Sindh after week-long outage: minister

KARACHI: The government has decided to resume gas supply to the CNG sector, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced on Saturday, almost a week since the crisis hit CNG stations in Karachi and left public transport in disarray.

"We held detailed talks with the CNG association earlier today. I am pleased to announce that we will resume gas supply to the CNG sector at 8:00PM tonight," the minister for petroleum told reporters in Karachi, according to Geo News.

The minister blamed the gas shortfall for the outage, saying he visited the Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC),the supplier of gas in Sindh and Balochistan, and Pakistan Petroleum to ascertain the reason behind the shortage.

The domestic and commercial consumers throughout the country are the government's top priority and they will face no loadshedding, he promised.

Industries in Sindh will also face no gas loadshedding, Sarwar added.

Residents of Karachi, the country's largest city and main business hub, continued to suffer on Saturday as the CNG crisis entered its seventh day, disrupting public transport and posing difficulties for commuters.

CNG is the main fuel for public transporters in Karachi.

The supply of gas to CNG stations remained suspended for the past seven days, forcing owners to shut down their CNG stations. Only a scattered number of buses, mini-buses, and rickshaws could be seen running on the roads on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, SSGC, the supplier of gas in Sindh and Balochistan, announced to halt gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants of all general industries.

SSGC said that it was facing acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system, which was affecting adequate supply to domestic and commercial sectors.

SNGPL, SSGCL board of directors dissolved on PM's orders

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered that boards of directors of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and SSGCL be dissolved owing to the prevailing gas shortfall in the country.

The premier gave directions for stricter action against the gas suppliers, as the CNG crisis continued to disrupt public transport.

A day after ordering a fact-finding committee to launch an inquiry against the managing directors of both SNGPL and SSGCL, the federal government decided to reshuffle the companies’ boards of directors over purported poor performance. On the prime minister's instructions, the boards of directors of both the companies were dissolved.