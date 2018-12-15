Sonakshi Sinha receives iron piece instead of headphones, Twitterati lauds Amazon’s impartiality

With rise of online shopping trends in India, there have been several reports like this in past couple of years when shoppers received junk items in place of their orders. Months after a Maharashtra man tweeted a delivery of brick instead of ordered mobile phone, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to the twitter and shared her shocking online shopping experience.



The actor had apparently ordered headphones from Amazon and when the package arrived, it had a piece of Iron junk instead of headphones. According to the actor, it was properly packed and unopened box from outside and the customer service denied helping her which made the situation even worse.

As soon as Sonakshi posted on Twitter about her horrible experience, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on social media. Some criticized Amazon's poor customer service and trolled the website, whereas, some saw the funny side of it all and hailed the website for fair treatment.



After receiving a lot of backlash, Amazon tweeted an apology to the actor.



A spokesperson from Amazon India also said, "As a customer centric company, we take great care in the safe delivery of our customer packages. While we are investigating this incident, we have resolved the issue for the customer and regret the inconvenience caused."

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur also feature in the film, along with Sanjay Dutt and Hiten Tejwani.