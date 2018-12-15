close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 15, 2018

Viral video of woman being tortured by gun-wielding man angers social media users

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18

Social media users in Pakistan have questioned state of women rights and their safety  in the country after a video of a man torturing a woman went viral on Friday.

In the video, a gun wielding-man is seen threatening, abusing and subjecting to physical torture a woman.

The man whose identity is not known asks  the woman to kneel before him and seek forgiveness for the wrong she purportedly had done him.

Visibly shaken and frighted by the intimidating  posture of the furious  man,  the woman falls on her knees  and meekly denies the charges against her.  

The woman's   entreaties   fall on deaf ears as  the gun man hits   her in the groin with the weapon  while unleashing a torrent of expletives.

Presence of another man and woman could also be felt from their voices in the video.

Although there has been no clue yet as to where the incident took place, some social media users have claimed that it happened in Rawalpindi.

After being shared by a large number of people on Facebook and Twitter, the video has caught attention of some senior journalists too who have called on  the authorities "to take notice of the barbarism".   

