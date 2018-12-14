Fawad Chaudhry alleges opposition ‘blackmailed’ govt for appointing Shahbaz as PAC chairman

The opposition parties ‘blackmailed’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to give Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship to Nawaz-League President Shahbaz Sharif, alleged Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.



Talking to media in Jhelum on Friday, Fawad Chaudhary alleged that opposition was using undemocratic tactics and not cooperating in the constitution of PAC. PML-N and Shahbaz Sharif are blackmailers, he added.

The minister went on to say that opposition was pressuring in order to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The deadlock on appointment of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman ended on Thursday when the government accepted the opposition parties’ demand paving way for formation of the House standing committees.

The committee will be headed by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Announcing the government’s decision in the National Assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and he agreed to the opposition’s demand in order to make the House functional.