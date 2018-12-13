close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
World

AFP
December 13, 2018

Spanish man lives with dead mother´s body for one year to collect pension

World

AFP
Thu, Dec, 18

Madrid: A Spanish man who allegedly lived with the body of his dead mother for up to a year to continue to collect her pension has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Officers found the woman´s "badly decomposed" body at a Madrid flat on Wednesday after receiving a call from neighbours who reported a "strong odour", a police spokesman said.

Police then detained the woman´s 62-year-old son for fraud for failing to report her death aged 92 and continuing to collect her pension, he added.

