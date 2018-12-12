Gas shortage: PM Imran orders inquiry against SSGC, SNGPL MDs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered inquiry against Managing Directors of Sui Southern and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited over gas shortage in the country.



PM Imran Khan ordered inquiry in a meeting summoned to consider the situation arising out of gas shortage in the country.

Sources said Finance, Power Division and Petroleum Ministers attended the meeting, where PM Khan was apprised that both SSGC and SNGPL Managing Directors showed incompetency and hid demand and supply information.

The Premier directed to complete inquiry against both MDs and present the report within 72 hours.