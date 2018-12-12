#MeToo: Editors Guild of India suspends MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday suspended former minister MJ Akbar until a defamation case he filed against a woman journalist comes to a conclusion.

"A majority of our executive committee members suggested that the membership of Mr Akbar be suspended," a statement issued by the media body read, according to NDTV.

Mr Akbar (67), who had resigned as a junior minister in the Union ministry after the allegations against him gathered steam, was a prominent figure in the country's media circles. He was first called out by former colleague Priya Ramani, against whom he filed a defamation case.

The EGI also took a similar decision against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, who has been jailed for rape.

Incidentally, the EGI had last month released an updated list of members that included the names of both Mr Akbar and Mr Tejpal in spite of the charges levelled against them. Also on the list was senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, who was accused of sexual harassment during the recent #MeToo movement.

At least 20 women journalists have levelled sexual misconduct charges against Mr Akbar. He resigned from the post of Minister of State for External Affairs on October 17, citing the angst he was facing due to the allegations.

Mr Tejpal was accused of rape by one of his junior colleagues on November 7, 2013. He had allegedly targeted the complainant in the elevator of Panaji's Grand Hyatt hotel, where Tehelka was holding its annual Think Fest. A Goa trial court charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint -- to which he pleaded not guilty.

