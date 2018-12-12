3 Bahadur sequel has more action and twist, says Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Oscar winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said that the third and last sequel of animated movie 3 bahadur: Rise of the Warriors has more charm, action and twists in its plot, while talking to media on Tuesday.



Mentioning the distinctive features of the upcoming sequel of 3 Bahadur, Sharmeen said that important monuments of the country will be shown in the movie for the knowledge of the young generation with special effects that have not been seen before.

“It features voices of artistes like Mehwish Hayat, Fahad Mustafa, Sarwat Gillani, Nimra Bucha and Behroze Sabzwari.”

Sharmeen regretted that despite of children being a large audience, nothing was being produced for them. To a question about the themes of her upcoming animated movies, Sharmeen said that the movie will also feature folklore, heritage and animals.

“We should produce animated movies for children so that they could well understand their language, literature, values and traditions,” she added.

Sharmeen revealed that the film will be released nationwide on 14 December and will be full of surprises for its audience.