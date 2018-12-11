Anushka, Virat shower love on each other in heartfelt posts on first wedding anniversary

It has been raining weddings in Bollywood lately with a number of couples takin the plunge in their relationships, while for power couple Anushka and Virat, 2018 is the year for their first wedding anniversary.



Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli surprised fans by breaking the news of their wedding ceremony that took place in Tuscany, Italy last year.

The couple who is in Australia these days to celebrate an entire year of togetherness has been posting adorable, heatfelt messages for each other on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old starlet took a trip down memory lane when she posted a video of her wedding with Virat.

“It's heaven, when you don't sense time passing by ... It's heaven, when you marry a good 'man' ...” she wrote.

Reciprocating Anushka’s gesture, Virat also posted a few pictures of their beautiful wedding ceremony and wrote, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever."

Anushka and Virat are celebrating their anniversary in Adelaide after India’s 31-run victory over Australia in the Adelaide Test.



After her short vacation, the actress will resume promoting her film titled ‘Zero’ that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.