Pakistan, China hold first round of bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China held first round of political consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad today (Monday).



Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistani delegation whilst Chinese side was led by Vice Foreign Minister Mr. Kong Xuanyou.

Both sides held comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They reaffirmed "All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction at the strong bilateral ties in political, economic, security, cultural and other spheres.

The two sides also agreed to build upon the consensus reached between the leadership of two countries during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

Pakistan side conveyed that CPEC is a national priority for the Government and Pakistan remains committed to the successful implementation of CPEC.

They also resolved to work together towards completion of the ongoing projects and agreed to expand CPEC to new areas of cooperation in line with the vision of the leadership of Pakistan.

Both sides exchanged views on international political situation with a particular focus on Afghanistan and South Asia. They also expressed satisfaction at their robust cooperation in multilateral fora and reiterated their resolve to further augment it in the future.