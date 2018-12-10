Nita Ambani shares the dance floor with sons at daughter Isha’s sangeet ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha’s wedding is just around the corner with Ajay and Swati Piramal’s son Anand in Mumbai. The families celebrated the grand sangeet ceremony on December 9 where in the lavish festivity; tons of celebrities and other VIP people danced to the beats and enjoyed the function.



Among them the more important was Nita Ambani’s performance with her sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. The mother and sons danced to iconic song ‘Mahi Ve’ from SRK’s movie Kal Ho Na Ho.

Many B-town stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwariya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, SRK, Salman Khan danced their heart out.

Apart from them, former state secretary of USA John Kerry, former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and Beyonce also flew to India especially for Ambani’s daughter’s wedding festivities.