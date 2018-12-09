close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 9, 2018

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemns Karachi blast

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has strongly condmened blast at Milad in Karachi.

The Governor also assured that those responsible should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

At least six people sustained injuries in an explosion near Perfume Chowk, Gulistan-e-Johar, police and rescuers said.

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari took to Twitter shortly after blast saying the blast occurred at Mehfil Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) organized by his party in Gulistan-e-Johar.

