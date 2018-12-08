FM Qureshi saddened at death of FSP officer Syeda Fatimee

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he was saddened at the tragic death of FSP officer Syeda Fatimee and her husband Syed Shoaib Hassan



Syeda Fatimi and her husband passed away due to gas leakage in a hotel room late on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Hunza Ali Asghar confirmed the death of Syeda Fatmi and her husband.

According to DC Hunza Asghar, the couple passed away due to gas leakage in the hotel room and the incident is of the previous night.

Syeda Fatmi was serving as Assistant Director in the foreign office and belonged to 42nd Common Training programme and she was deployed at the common diplomacy section.

Fatmi returned to the country after completing her training from France and belonged to Attock. She got married on November 29.

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi said: “I'm deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young officer of FSP, Syeda Fatimee & her husband Syed Shoaib Hassan. The Foreign office has lost a promising officer. May the departed souls rest in peace & the bereaved families be blessed with patience to bear this irreparable loss.”