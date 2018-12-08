Priyanka, Nick and galaxy of stars arrive in Udaipur for Isha Ambani’s wedding

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are now in Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding rituals of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and Priyanka’s friend, Isha Ambani.



According to local reports, Priyanka and Nick were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

Her mother Madhu Chopra gave them a hug as they left for Udaipur. Priyanka was seen in a white top and black pants and a black overcoat.

Nick was seen in a salmon jacket over a pink shirt. They waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport.





Also seen at the airport were actor Vidya Balan and her film producer husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, actor John Abraham with his wife Priya Runchal and actor Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita Kapoor. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi was also seen with their daughter Ziva.





A few days ahead of Isha Ambani’s wedding, the Ambani family began a four-day Anna Seva on Friday in Udaipur, as a mark of respect and gratitude to the city and served food to 5100 people. Seeking blessings for the upcoming wedding of their daughter with Anand Piramal on December 12, the family will serve food to the people (majority of them with special abilities), three times a day at the Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur.