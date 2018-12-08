Rabi ul Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman Saturday announced that the moon of the month of ‘Rabi-ul-Sani ’ had been sighted.
The first day of Raabi-ul-Sani will fall on December 9 (Sunday).
The announcement was made by him after chairing a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, said a press release.
ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman Saturday announced that the moon of the month of ‘Rabi-ul-Sani ’ had been sighted.
The first day of Raabi-ul-Sani will fall on December 9 (Sunday).
The announcement was made by him after chairing a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, said a press release.