Rabi ul Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman Saturday announced that the moon of the month of ‘Rabi-ul-Sani ’ had been sighted.



The first day of Raabi-ul-Sani will fall on December 9 (Sunday).

The announcement was made by him after chairing a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, said a press release.