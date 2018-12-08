close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
December 8, 2018

Rabi ul Sani moon sighted in Pakistan

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD:  Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman Saturday announced that the moon of the month of ‘Rabi-ul-Sani ’ had been sighted.

The first day of Raabi-ul-Sani will fall on December 9 (Sunday).

The announcement was made by him after chairing a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, said a press release.

Latest News

More From Pakistan