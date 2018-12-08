More than happy to vacate my position for Sheikh Rasheed: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he would be more than happy to vacate his position for Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.



“We all use trust powers bestowed by people of Pakistan and PM decides who is best fit in the role,” Chaudhry wrote on his Twitter account.

He, however, said that he would not bow down to blackmailing of advertisement lobby as long as he was minister.

His comments came after Sheikh Rashid said that he was offered the information ministry by the prime minister.

“Yesterday I held four meetings with the Prime Minister who offered me the position of information minister,” Rashid claimed.

“I told the PM that the minister (Fawad Chaudhry) was in London on a 10-day picnic. When he returns, we will consider this option,” the railway minister told media persons

“I will say love you, Mr Prime Minister if I am offered the portfolio of information ministry,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News, senior journalist Hamid Mir quoted his sources as saying that there was no truth in meetings between Sheikh Rashid and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Sheikh Rashid has been asked to clarify his position," he said.