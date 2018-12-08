Hillary Clinton arrives in India for Isha Ambani's wedding, Nick and Priyanka also head to Udaipur

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jodhpur, it is now India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to walk down the aisle with fiancé Anand Piramal.

As Isha Ambani’s wedding week kick-started with an Anna Seva last night, newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at Mumbai airport making their way to Indian city Udaipur which is the venue of the most-awaited wedding of the year. The couple left for Udaipur after Priyanka’s mother Madhu gave them a hug. Nick and Priyanka waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Other celebrities who were spotted at the airport heading to Udaipur include eminent actress Vidya Balan and her film producer husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were also clicked at the airport. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi was also seen with their daughter Ziva.



Some other celebrities who were spotted at the scene were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor along with various others.



Famed international personalities have also arrived in India to be a part of the big fat Indian wedding.



Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton has also landed in India amidst tight security to mark her presence at the high-profile wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, American singer Mariah Carey was also clicked by the paparazzi after she touched down in India.







