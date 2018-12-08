Shah Rukh Khan on falling off Forbes’ richest celebs list: 'That’s life of a star’

A superstar, who used to reign over the box-office and the hearts of zillion fans, seemed unbothered by his falling off from the Forbes list of top richest Indian celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan who is currently busy in the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Zero’ in Dubai, opened up about his falling from the position from the Forbes list of the richest Indian celebrities in 2018.

The Raees while speaking to Khaleej Times, said that he has found out in the last 3-4 days that he has fallen out of a magazine’s list of rich people and he is the only 'most talked' about Bollywood celebrity account in 2018 and also that he is poorer than other top Bollywood stars according to Forbes’ survey.

“In the last three-four days I have found out that I have fallen out of a magazine’s list of rich people. I’ve become dearer on Twitter and poorer according to the (Forbes) survey. I just hope with this film (Zero) I become nearer! So dearer, poorer and nearer in one day! That’s the life of a star!”

As per Forbes list, Shah Rukh fell to 13th spot in the list, down from No 2 spot he occupied in 2017. Also, his Twitter account was judged among the top 10 ‘Most talked about Indian Twitter Accounts’ on Wednesday, the paper added.

Meanwhile, the actor addressed a 100,000 strong crowd at Dubai’s Global Village on Thursdy as he promoted Zero and took to Instagram to express his feeling. He wrote: “This much love for #Zero, only possible in Dubai. Thanks Global Village for the 100,000 hearts beating for Bauua, Aafia and Babita. Will convey ur #Issaqbaazi to them in India. Love u Dubaiwaalon yeh dekho Bauua ki selfie!”







