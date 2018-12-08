Russia sought ´synergy´ with Trump campaign in late 2015: Mueller

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A high-placed Russian offered Donald Trump´s presidential campaign "synergy on a government level" in November 2015, well before previous reported contacts between the two sides, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing Friday.
The unidentified Russian made the offer to Trump´s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, proposing a meeting between then-Republican candidate Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Mueller filing said.
"The person told Cohen that such a meeting could have a ´phenomenal´ impact ´not only in political but in a business dimension as well,´" the filing said.
