Fri Dec 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 8, 2018

Indian soldier posted in IHK allegedly kills cop in UP over 'cow protection'

NEW DELHI: An Indian soldier, who  has been posted in IHK, seemed to appear a member of an extremist group, involving mob attacks in the name of "cow protection", as  he has reportedly emerged as a key suspect in the brutal murder  of a police inspector in mob frenzy over cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday.

A local media outlet, citing credible police sources, on Friday reported that Jeetu Fauji, an Indian army man deployed in Srinagar, could have fired the shot that killed Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during  an mob attack over cow vigilantism.  Officer Singh and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack. The deceased was  also investigating the incident of lynching.

Police teams have been sent to Jammu and Kashmir to track down Jeetu Fauji, who is seen in various videos of the mob violence in Bulandshahr.

Some of the family members of Jeetu Fauji have  reportedly confirmed that he was present when the mob killing took place and left for Kargil after the incident.

Recently emerged cow vigilante groups in  India have  targeted violence against Muslims and Dalits, accusing them of cattle theft or slaughter, and leading to a number of deaths.

It is pertinent to note that  Kashmiri leaders  have often voiced  against Indian  army's atrocities in the disputed valley,  alleging  that the government  has  recruited  Hindu extremists  in the force  and deployed them in IHK to suppress  the peaceful struggle of innocent Kashmiris.


