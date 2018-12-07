Pakistani film ‘Load Wedding’ nominated for International Film Festival

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani film ‘Load Wedding’ released earlier this year has been nominated for the best feature film at the Jaipur International Film Festival.



Film’s Director Nabeel Qureshi has confirmed the nomination of film "Load Wedding" on his Twitter handle by retweeting.

The 11th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival will be held in India from January 18 to 22, 2019.

In Pakistan 'Load Wedding' managed to top the competition among other homegrown films 'Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2' and 'Parwaz Hai Junoon', fetching a whopping Rs 5.5 crore success just within three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Load Wedding, a production of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures, also did well across overseas cinemas for its collaboration with Zee Studios— donning a fair chance that the movie may score as one of Pakistan’s biggest hits in the coming days.