Staggering details of Isha Ambani's upcoming extravagant wedding

Two of India’s influential families are uniting as Isha Ambani is prepping up to exchange garlands with Anand Piramal on December 12.



According to a report by Times of India, one of the most extravagant weddings in India is about to unfold as business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have kick started the festivities for the big, fat desi wedding by giving a face lift to all the streets of Udaipur leading to their only daughter’s wedding venue.

DNA India citing a close source from the city revealed: “Establishments at Hari Das Ji Ki Magri, the road that takes one to Udaivilas, have been worked upon."

It was further revealed that numerous structures beside the roads have been renovated and painted with lights fixed all around to present a developed and revamped look as the prominent guests pave their way to the wedding.

On the other hand, the Ambanis have also leased a 90-flat complex at the city’s Transport Nagar to provide housing to the Reliance staff who are to work for the ceremonies. "The residential structure has been reworked to comfortably lodge the staff over the next four days. Two flats inside the building have been demolished to create a bigger dining hall for guests staying at the property," another source told DNA.

Moreover, a fleet of luxury cars including Mercedes and BMWs has also been hired which will be commuting through 10-12 shortlisted routes.

"A customised app has been commissioned to guide the chauffers just like app-based cabs Uber and Ola use to facilitate customer trips," it was further revealed.

Furthermore, an approximate of 50 chartered flights have been expected to fly the guests to the city over the weekend.

As per additional buzz, an international celebrity is also prepping up to take the stage at her wedding with the two rumored shortlisted singers being Taylor Swift and Beyonce.