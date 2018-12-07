close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 7, 2018

Fawad urges Britain to work with Pakistan against money-laundering.

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

LONDON: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry  on Thursday met British parliamentarians in London, saying that   PTI government is committed to ensuring the supremacy of law and wants to rid people of poverty.

During a visit to the UK parliament, Fawad Chaudhry urged  the United Kingdom to work in collaboration with Pakistan to eliminate money-laundering.

Talking to the British parliamentarians, the minister highlighted   PTI government's socio-economic reforms agenda, saying that the  government will do its best to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The minister said: "Opening of Kartarpur corridor by Pakistan is an important and positive step and we expect a similar positive response from India,”  adding that  Pakistan wants the resolution of Kashmir dispute with India through negotiations.

Speaking at the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), the minister had claimed that   PM Imran Khan’s rise and PTI’s emergence as the third party showed that the middle classes were happy with the country’s progress .

The Minister said the civilian and military leadership are on the same page, adding that the operation against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was started under a joint strategy of all institutions.

Later while talking to media in London, the information minister said  the government will setup 200 textile mills in the country, which will generate   thousands of  jobs.

Commenting on Pakistan's internal matters, the minister said the country’s exports were increasing due to the effective policy being undertaken by the incumbent government.

Latest News

More From Pakistan