Fawad urges Britain to work with Pakistan against money-laundering.

LONDON: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday met British parliamentarians in London, saying that PTI government is committed to ensuring the supremacy of law and wants to rid people of poverty.



During a visit to the UK parliament, Fawad Chaudhry urged the United Kingdom to work in collaboration with Pakistan to eliminate money-laundering.

Talking to the British parliamentarians, the minister highlighted PTI government's socio-economic reforms agenda, saying that the government will do its best to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis.



The minister said: "Opening of Kartarpur corridor by Pakistan is an important and positive step and we expect a similar positive response from India,” adding that Pakistan wants the resolution of Kashmir dispute with India through negotiations.

Speaking at the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), the minister had claimed that PM Imran Khan’s rise and PTI’s emergence as the third party showed that the middle classes were happy with the country’s progress .

The Minister said the civilian and military leadership are on the same page, adding that the operation against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was started under a joint strategy of all institutions.



Later while talking to media in London, the information minister said the government will setup 200 textile mills in the country, which will generate thousands of jobs.

Commenting on Pakistan's internal matters, the minister said the country’s exports were increasing due to the effective policy being undertaken by the incumbent government.