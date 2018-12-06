close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
World

AFP
December 6, 2018

Conditions met for Assange to leave Ecuador embassy in London: president

World

AFP
Thu, Dec, 18

Quito: Ecuador´s president said Thursday that conditions have been met for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave the country´s embassy in London, which would end a more than six-year-long standoff with British authorities.

"The way has been cleared for Mr Assange to take the decision to leave in near-liberty," President Lenin Moreno told reporters.

It was not immediately clear what Moreno meant by "near-liberty." He did say that Britain had guaranteed that the Australian would not be extradited to any country where his life is in danger.

