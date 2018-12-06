Conditions met for Assange to leave Ecuador embassy in London: president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Quito: Ecuador´s president said Thursday that conditions have been met for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave the country´s embassy in London, which would end a more than six-year-long standoff with British authorities.
"The way has been cleared for Mr Assange to take the decision to leave in near-liberty," President Lenin Moreno told reporters.
It was not immediately clear what Moreno meant by "near-liberty." He did say that Britain had guaranteed that the Australian would not be extradited to any country where his life is in danger.
Quito: Ecuador´s president said Thursday that conditions have been met for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave the country´s embassy in London, which would end a more than six-year-long standoff with British authorities.
"The way has been cleared for Mr Assange to take the decision to leave in near-liberty," President Lenin Moreno told reporters.
It was not immediately clear what Moreno meant by "near-liberty." He did say that Britain had guaranteed that the Australian would not be extradited to any country where his life is in danger.