FBR asked for detailed report on Pakistanis owning foreign properties

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to submit a detailed report on foreign properties owned by Pakistanis including Aleema Khan, till December 13.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Nisar remarked that the FBR had placed federal Investigation Agency (FIA)''s efforts in a cold storage.



He said the court had directed the FBR to look into 20 individuals who own properties in Dubai and submit report on it but the FBR using delaying tactics to linger on the matter.

Justice Nisar further questioned, “What inquiry has been conducted against Aleema Khan so far? At this the FBR operations member said, “We have asked the Lahore office to conduct an inquiry against her.

Chief Justice remarked that bench issuing contempt of court notice to the the FBR chairman and member income tax department.

However, on tendering apology by the both officials, court dropped the contempt of court notice at the spot.

Subsequently, directing the FBR to submit detailed report on the matter till December 13, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till then.